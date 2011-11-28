UPDATE 3-Huttenlocher clears HK hurdle, targets $2 bln in hedge fund

* To launch fund with over $300 mln on Dec. 1
* Licence was delayed as anonymous complaint sparked SFC
review
* Says to close hedge fund to investors at $2 bln
* Multi-strategy Myriad's fund to focus on Asia Pacific
* Picks credit markets as most promising for 2012
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, Nov 28 Carl Huttenlocher, the
former Asia head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Highbridge
Capital, aims to raise $2 billion by mid-2012 in his eagerly
anticipated hedge fund set for launch on Dec. 1 after a
three-month delay in obtaining regulatory approval.
Huttenlocher's plan to break into a small group of hedge
funds managing $1 billion or more in Asia comes at a time when
investors are shying away from allocating fresh capital to
regional hedge funds because of global economic uncertainties.
In a rare media briefing by a hedge fund manager in Hong
Kong, the industry veteran said the fund will launch with more
than $300 million from an investor and his own money. The fund
would close to investors once the $2 billion target is hit.
Huttenlocher received an asset management licence on Friday
to start operations in Hong Kong, the Securities and Futures
Commission (SFC) website showed.
"We decided to get going right away," Huttenlocher, who quit
Highbridge in March, told reporters on Monday.
"It's probably the longest I have gone without investing in
a long time," said the hedge fund manager, who managed
Highbridge's Asia-focused fund, which once had about $2 billion
in assets under management.
ANONYMOUS COMPLAINT
The licence for Huttenlocher's Myriad Asset Management had
been delayed because of a review by the regulator after an
anonymous complaint in late August. It was originally targeted
for a soft launch in September.
The complaint had alleged that investors who chose to redeem
in 2008 from the Highbridge Asia Opportunities Fund that
Huttenlocher managed were disadvantaged as his fund improperly
valued illiquid assets and restricted redemptions during the
height of the financial crisis and later.
That unfairly benefited investors who stayed in the fund and
his previous firm, the complaint had said.
"It was a very detailed complaint but I guess I can almost
say an act of fiction," Huttenlocher said from his office
opposite Hong Kong's Four Seasons hotel where he leads a team of
19 people, including 10 investment professionals.
"As far as we are concerned, it is past."
Huttenlocher is launching Myriad Opportunities Master Fund
Ltd, a multi-strategy hedge fund with a focus on the
Asia-Pacific region and asset classes such as equities,
convertibles, credit and corporate bonds.
He has picked Credit Suisse Group AG < CSGN.VX >,
Deutsche Bank AG < DBKGn.DE .N>, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and Morgan Stanley as his prime brokers, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter said. Huttenlocher declined
to name the prime brokers when asked at the briefing.
Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and
lending money to hedge funds.
AMBITIOUS PLAN?
Asian hedge funds saw a net outflow of $2.2 billion in
September and October, erasing nearly a third of the net inflows
in the previous eight months, data from Eurekahedge showed.
"Carl is an industry veteran with a track record who has had
experience of managing $2 billion," said Janie Chen, a principal
at Partners Capital Asia, a global private investment office.
"I don't think he would have a hard time raising $2 billion.
I presume a lot of his past investors would come over," Chen,
whose firm has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Asian
hedge funds, said. Chen declined to say if she will invest with
Huttenlocher's fund.
Only 29 hedge fund firms in Asia managed more than
$1 billion in January 2011, data from industry tracker HedgeFund
Intelligence showed. By comparison, the United States had 216
such firms and Britain had 65.
Huttenlocher, an MIT graduate, will be aiming to raise
capital as the global hedge fund industry navigates a slowing
global economy and a worsening debt crisis in the euro zone.
Asia-focused hedge funds, as measured by the Eurekahedge
Asia index, have lost 5.3 percent in the first 10 months of
2011.
Huttenlocher said the current environment presented "very
big uncertainties" and he was cautious now on investments.
"In that environment, we are going to be running reasonably
low risk and quite market neutral," Huttenlocher said.
The hedge fund manager picked credit markets in non-Japan
Asia, particularly China, South East Asia and India as the most
promising for next year.
Credit markets usually outperform equities in a low
interest-rate, slow growth economic environment when investors'
primary concern is capital preservation.
"I think looking forward, if the downturn gets worse in the
next few months, it could be a very interesting opportunity in
2012," Huttenlocher said.
"Potentially 2012 could be a year for credit much like 2009
was," he said.
