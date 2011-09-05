UPDATE 2-Ex-Highbridge Asia chief's hedge fund delayed by SFC review

* Says SFC delays licence to start hedge fund Myriad
* Delay due to complaint by anonymous person
* To reply to Hong Kong regulator by end of week
* Plan to open fund to external investors on Dec. 1 on track
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, Sept 5 The launch of a $300 million
hedge fund by Carl Huttenlocher, the former Asia head of
JPMorgan Chase & Co's Highbridge Capital, has been
delayed due to a review by Hong Kong's regulator after an
anonymous complaint, Huttenlocher said.
The September 1 soft-launch of the fund, one of the most
eagerly anticipated events of the year in the Asian hedge fund
world, was put off after an anonymous complaint to the Hong
Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) about
irregularities in Huttenlocher's previous role, delaying the
grant of a licence for the launch.
But in an interview to Reuters on Monday, Huttenlocher said
he was confident of clearing the allegations and that plans to
open his hedge fund to external investors on Dec. 1 remained on
track.
"It's a distraction," Huttenlocher said of the complaint.
"I am very confident that these (allegations) are baseless,"
the star fund manager said from his brand new office opposite
Hong Kong's Four Seasons hotel.
The complaint had alleged that investors who chose to redeem
in 2008 from the Highbridge Asia Opportunities Fund that
Huttenlocher managed were disadvantaged as his fund improperly
valued illiquid assets and gated redemption during the height of
the financial crisis and later.
That unfairly benefited ongoing investors and his previous
firm, the complaint said.
REPLY TO SFC
Huttenlocher said his team was informed by the SFC about the
complaint on Friday and he would reply to the market regulator
by the end of the week. He hopes to win the licence to start the
hedge fund as soon as possible.
The hedge fund, Myriad Asset Management, was expected to
start trading with just over $300 million initially in
September, two sources had told Reuters in July.
It aimed to raise more than $1 billion early next year after
opening to external investors, the sources had said.
Huttenlocher, who quit Highbridge Capital in March, managed
Highbridge's Asia-focused fund, which once had about $2 billion
in assets under management.
Faced with his departure, Highbridge, which oversees about
$29 billion in assets through its funds globally, decided to
wind down the Asian fund. The fund focused on equity long/short
and convertible bond strategies.
Many clients who earlier invested in Huttenlocher's fund
will return to Myriad, sources had said in July.
The firm has hired Scott Gaynor from Morgan Stanley as
its chief operating officer.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)