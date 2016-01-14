Hyatt says data breach started in August

Jan 14 Hyatt Hotels Corp said a malware attack on its payment processing system occurred between August 13 and Dec. 8.

The hotel operator said it identified unauthorized access to payment card data from cards used onsite at certain Hyatt-managed locations, primarily at its restaurants.

The company disclosed in December that its payment processing system was infected with credit-card-stealing malware but did not mention how long its network was infected.

The company did not disclose the number of cards affected. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)