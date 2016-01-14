Hyatt says data breach started in August

Jan 14 Hyatt Hotels Corp said a malware
attack on its payment processing system occurred between August
13 and Dec. 8.
The hotel operator said it identified unauthorized access to
payment card data from cards used onsite at certain
Hyatt-managed locations, primarily at its restaurants.
The company disclosed in December that its payment
processing system was infected with credit-card-stealing malware
but did not mention how long its network was infected.
The company did not disclose the number of cards affected.
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)