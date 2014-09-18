Hyatt Hotels to sell 38 hotels as franchises for about $590 mln

Sept 18 Hyatt Hotels Corp said it will
sell as franchises 38 select service hotels to a company
organized by Lone Star Funds for about $590 million.
The properties, totaling 4,950 rooms under Hyatt Place and
Hyatt House brands, provide a select offering of services at a
lower price than full-service hotels, and are targeted at
markets such as India, China and the Middle East.
The company, owner of the Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt and Hyatt
Regency brands, expects the deal to be completed in November. It
said it will continue to market six additional select service
hotels.
Hyatt shares closed at $63.38 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Thursday. They have risen about 28 percent this year.
(Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)