Hyatt Hotels posts flat quarterly profit

May 3 Hyatt Hotels Corp posted flat quarterly profit as both revenue and expenses rose.

Net income came to $10 million, or 6 cents a share, in the first quarter, about the same as a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

