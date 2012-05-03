UPDATE 2-Hyatt Hotels misses estimates as costs rise

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Q1 adj EPS 3 cents vs estimate 8 cents
* Expenses rise
* Average daily rates, occupancy up
May 3 Hyatt Hotels Corp posted quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates as increases in expenses outpaced revenue gains.
Net income came to $10 million, or 6 cents a share, in the first quarter, about the same as a year earlier.
Adjusted for special items, Hyatt said on Thursday that profit was 3 cents a share in the latest period, down from 7 cents a share a year before. Analysts expected profit of 8 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose about 9.5 percent to $958 million. Total expenses were up about 11 percent in the period. In its statement, Hyatt said a portion of the rise in selling, general and administrative costs was tied to brand launches, bad debts and legal fees.
Hyatt boosted its capital spending projection for 2012 by $10 million to $360 million from a February forecast, citing construction of an Omaha, Nebraska property.
Average daily rates and occupancy rose at Hyatt's full service and select service hotels.
The business-led recovery has helped lift U.S. hotel occupancy rates and aided an industry where financing challenges have slowed construction.
Hyatt's results follow better-than-expected earnings from key peers Marriott International and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide in recent weeks.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS