2015年 1月 6日

BRIEF-China's Hybio Pharmaceutical signs strategic agreement with U.S. firm Akorn

Jan 6 Hybio Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with U.S. pharma firm Akorn

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vY1yXZ

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
