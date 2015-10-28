UPDATE 1-Hydro One IPO set to price at high end of price range -sources

(Adds details on offering, background)
By John Tilak and Euan Rocha
TORONTO Oct 28 Ontario electric utility Hydro
One Ltd's initial public offering is set to price at
the high end of its earlier disclosed range, according to three
sources familiar with the matter.
The company is likely to tighten the offering price range to
C$20 to C$21 per share, from the C$19 to C$21 per share range it
had announced earlier, said the sources, who spoke on condition
of anonymity.
The share offering, for a stake of roughly 15 percent in the
province's largest electric utility, is being significantly
oversubscribed, one of the sources said.
The Hydro One IPO could be one of the biggest initial public
offerings in Canadian history. The last large IPO in Canada was
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd's C$1.67 billion offering last
spring, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Earlier this month, the government of Ontario outlined plans
to sell up to 89.25 million Hydro One shares in an IPO that was
seen pricing in the range of C$19 to C$21 a share, pegging the
overall value of the company between C$11.31 billion ($8.57
billion) and C$12.5 billion ($9.48 billion).
Royal Bank of Canada and its smaller rival Bank of
Nova Scotia are the lead underwriters on the deal.
Other institutions including BMO, CIBC, TD
Securities, National Bank Financial, Desjardins
Securities, Raymond James, GMP Securities, Barclays,
Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are also
involved in the offering.
The IPO as it stands will raise C$1.87 billion if it prices
at the top end of a C$20 to C$21 range and if the bookrunners on
the IPO tap an over-allotment option tied to the offering.
($1 = 1.3191 Canadian dollars)
