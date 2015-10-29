Canada's Hydro One IPO prices near high end of range

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
TORONTO Oct 29 Ontario electric utility Hydro One Ltd's initial public offering was priced at C$20.50 per share on Thursday, raising C$1.66 billion ($1.26 billion) and marking one of the biggest IPOs in Canadian history.
The pricing suggested demand for a roughly 15 percent stake in the province's largest electric utility was high.
Earlier this month, the government of Ontario outlined plans to sell up to 89.25 million Hydro One shares in an IPO that was seen pricing in the range of C$19 to C$21 a share, pegging the overall value of the company between C$11.31 billion and C$12.5 billion.
The shares, which will list on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "H", are expected to begin trading on Nov. 5.
The company saw "extraordinarily strong demand," said Ed Clark, chair of the Ontario premier's advisory council on government assets. "The offering was significantly oversubscribed."
"This has been textbook run. There's tremendous interest," he said in an interview. "The market is obviously enthusiastic about it."
Clark, the former chief executive of Toronto-Dominion Bank , added that he was trying to build a strong bloc of investors and had received interest from both retail and institutional investors. ($1 = 1.3166 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)