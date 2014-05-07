Fuel cell maker Hydrogenics' loss widens on higher costs

BRIEF-RGS Energy sees preliminary Q1 net sales of $1.96 mln
* positive outlook is supported by strong tailwinds emerging in u.s. Residential solar market, which is projected to grow at 9% in 2017, according to gtm research
May 7 Canadian fuel cell maker Hydrogenics Corp' reported a bigger first-quarter loss, hurt by higher expenses and lower sales.
The company's net loss widened to $3.7 million, or 41 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.1 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 35 percent to $8.1 million mainly due to customer delays. Operating expenses rose 22.3 percent to $5.5 million. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
April 24 General Motors Co's bid to block hundreds of lawsuits, potentially worth billions of dollars, over a deadly ignition-switch defect broke down on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear its appeal claiming the suits were barred by the No. 1 American automaker's 2009 bankruptcy.
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday morning, boosted by solid gains for banking stocks as investors cheered domestic data and French election results that limited the risk of another core member leaving the European Union.