UPDATE 1-Fuel cell maker Hydrogenics' loss widens on higher costs, customer delays

* Still expects at least $50 mln revenue in fiscal 2014

May 7 Canadian fuel cell maker Hydrogenics Corp' reported a bigger first-quarter loss, hurt by higher expenses and a fall in sales due to customer delays.

Hydrogenics' sales fell 35 percent to $8.1 million in the March quarter, hurt by the delays it had warned of in early April and the absence of deliveries to telecom companies that helped the year-earlier quarter.

Operating expenses rose 22.3 percent to $5.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31.

However, the company said its backlog of orders grew to $58.5 million as of March 31 from $57 million at the end of December, putting it on track for revenue of at least $50 million in the fiscal year.

Hydrogenics, whose partners include Commscope Inc and Enbridge Inc, has said it expects convert most of its backlog into sales only in the second-half of the year.

"We ... remain upbeat about the outlook for fiscal 2014 given current demand trends across our various business segments," Chief Executive Daryl Wilson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company's net loss widened to $3.7 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter from $1.1 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity and emit water vapor and require a constant source of hydrogen and air to generate electricity continuously.

Fuel cell-powered engines - used in forklifts, trucks and buses - do not burn fuel, making them an efficient, quiet and pollution-free alternative to combustion engines. Fuel cells are also used for power back-up.

U.S.-listed fuel cell makers, including Plug Power Inc and Fuel Cell Energy Inc, have been on a tear in recent months as investors bet on growing demand for the cleaner technology.

Mississauga, Ontario-based Hydrogenics' shares have risen about 145 percent in the last one year to Tuesday's close $21.44 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)