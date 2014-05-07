UPDATE 1-Fuel cell maker Hydrogenics' loss widens on higher costs, customer delays

* First-quarter loss widens to $0.41/shr from $0.15/shr
* Sales falls 35 pct, costs rise 22.3 pct
* Backlog up to $58.5 mln at end-March from $57 mln at
end-Dec
* Still expects at least $50 mln revenue in fiscal 2014
May 7 Canadian fuel cell maker Hydrogenics Corp'
reported a bigger first-quarter loss, hurt by
higher expenses and a fall in sales due to customer delays.
Hydrogenics' sales fell 35 percent to $8.1 million in the
March quarter, hurt by the delays it had warned of in early
April and the absence of deliveries to telecom companies that
helped the year-earlier quarter.
Operating expenses rose 22.3 percent to $5.5 million in the
first quarter ended March 31.
However, the company said its backlog of orders grew to
$58.5 million as of March 31 from $57 million at the end of
December, putting it on track for revenue of at least $50
million in the fiscal year.
Hydrogenics, whose partners include Commscope Inc
and Enbridge Inc, has said it expects
convert most of its backlog into sales only in the second-half
of the year.
"We ... remain upbeat about the outlook for fiscal 2014
given current demand trends across our various business
segments," Chief Executive Daryl Wilson said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The company's net loss widened to $3.7 million, or 41 cents
per share, in the quarter from $1.1 million, or 15 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Fuel cells convert hydrogen to electricity and emit water
vapor and require a constant source of hydrogen and air to
generate electricity continuously.
Fuel cell-powered engines - used in forklifts, trucks and
buses - do not burn fuel, making them an efficient, quiet and
pollution-free alternative to combustion engines. Fuel cells are
also used for power back-up.
U.S.-listed fuel cell makers, including Plug Power Inc
and Fuel Cell Energy Inc, have been on a tear
in recent months as investors bet on growing demand for the
cleaner technology.
Mississauga, Ontario-based Hydrogenics' shares have risen
about 145 percent in the last one year to Tuesday's close $21.44
on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)