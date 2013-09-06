Hynix China plant may restart in 2-3 weeks, maybe earlier -source

SEOUL, Sept 6 SK Hynix Inc's
fire-hit China plant, which produces half of its computer memory
chips, is likely to resume operations within 2-3 weeks or even
earlier, said a source familiar with the situation, citing a
preliminary estimate of the damage.
Wednesday's fire at the plant of the key Apple Inc
supplier has caused concern that a prolonged suspension of
operations, such as a shut-down of a month or more, would push
up chip prices. The factory produces nearly 15 percent of global
DRAM semiconductors.
"Operations are likely to resume soon... possibly within two
to three weeks or even earlier, but it's still an early
estimation, and a clearer picture will emerge by next week," the
source said.
The source declined to be identified as the plan has yet to
be made public.
"Damages are minimal and (chip) wafer losses are quite
small, as the fire was mainly in the ventilation area and major
production facilities including the clean room were not
affected," the source said.
The source said Hynix has around 2-3 weeks of DRAM
inventory, and that little impact was seen on mobile chips.
Spot prices of DRAM or dynamic random access memory chips
surged 16 percent on Thursday, according to price tracker
DRAMeXchange. They traded steady on Friday.
Shares in Hynix were down 2.5 percent in Friday afternoon
trade, after losing 1.8 percent on Thursday.