SK Tel not planning to fund SK hynix's potential Elpida buy

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL May 2 SK Telecom Co, South Korea's top mobile carrier, is not expecting to fund the potential acquisition by its affiliate SK hynix of Japan's troubled Elpida Memory, SK Telecom's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
"SK hynix will make a prudent decision on Elpida after thorough due diligence. Should they decide to bid for Elpida, we expect SK hynix to secure its own financing rather than seeking acquisition funding from us," SK Telecom CFO Ahn Seung-Yun told analysts.
SK Telecom, which owns 21.05 percent of SK hynix, also does not plan to further increase its stake in the company as long as it can exercise management control over the world's second-largest computer memory chipmaker, Ahn said.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.