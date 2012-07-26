WRAPUP 1-SK Hynix, LG Display tie fortunes to Apple as economy slows

* Hynix Q2 operating profit 22.8 bln won, misses forecast
* Q2 DRAM selling prices up 7 pct, NAND down 19 pct
* Expects gradual recovery in NAND chip market in H2
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, July 26 Asian technology component makers
such as SK Hynix and LG Display are
looking to Apple to rescue the battered sector as a worsening
global outlook threatens demand for high-tech gadgets.
Apple Inc is widely expected to release its latest
iPhone in October, although the company itself has provided no
timeline. Its popular products have been a boon to Asian
companies that supply the chips, screens and other components,
but until the orders come through, some companies are stuck with
heavy supplies and limited demand.
"Many had thought initially chip prices would rebound in the
second half when Apple launches a new iPhone. But with no
clarity on when it will be released and speculation growing that
it could be delayed towards the end of this year, expectations
for a chip sector recovery is being pushed back again," said
Byun Han-joon, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
"Everybody is just looking at Apple and waiting when it will
start placing orders because there's simply no other major
customers who can soak up excessive components."
SK Hynix, the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker, warned
on Thursday that a sharp production cut by its bigger rival
Toshiba Corp would do little to lift battered flash
memory chip prices.
"With a weak global economy and slow demand growth...
coupled with weakening seasonal demand starting from November,
it'll be difficult to expect NAND flash chip prices to rebound
significantly," Kim Ji-bum, head of worldwide marketing and
sales division at SK Hynix, told analysts.
"We don't expect Toshiba's production cut to have a major
impact on prices in the third quarter and it is also
questionable whether it could improve prices in the fourth
quarter," Kim said.
NAND chip prices tumbled 34 percent last year and another 46
percent in the first half of 2012, as Apple sold fewer iPhones
last quarter and laptops and ultrabooks have yet to take off.
LG Display, a major supplier of panels for the iPad and
iPhone, posted a narrower quarterly loss as sales to Apple grew
and TV panel prices showed signs of stabilisation, although $178
million price-fixing charges wiped out underlying profits.
iPhone 5
Apple plans to embed touch sensors in its new iPhone to make
screens thinner, according to analysts and people familiar with
the matter. But the low production rate of the display component
remains the biggest hurdle in introducing the iPhone 5 in large
quantities.
Barclays analysts said in a note on Tuesday that slower
iPhone 5 production would postpone a recovery in flash chip
prices to September.
They estimate flash chip demand could fall by 4 percent in
the current quarter should iPhone 5 production is 10 million
units less than what it expects, and drop by 6 percent if output
is 15 million units less than anticipated.
"There is indeed a view that NAND prices could fail to stage
a rally because of one customer's market dominance," Kim at SK
Hynix said.
"But other manufacturers from Google to Microsoft are also
planning new products and that will eventually diversify the
customer base and improve the overall demand outlook."
What makes chipmakers vulnerable, as their reliance to Apple
increases, is that these packaged chips with Apple's controller
technology become obsolete and could worsen profit prospects
just when there are no other major buyers lined up.
"Any leftover packaged NAND for Apple cannot be sold to
other customers and becomes excess inventory," said Peter Yu, an
analyst at BNP Paribas.