UPDATE 1-SK Hynix in smaller-than-expected loss, mobile chips help

* Q3 operating loss 15 bln won vs 57 bln won loss fcast

* Mobile DRAM shipments better than expected

* DRAM chip selling price better than industry average

* Shares rise 1.7 pct vs 1 pct decline for broader market

SEOUL, Oct 24 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc booked a smaller-than-expected quarterly operating loss on Wednesday, helped by an increase in shipments of chips for mobile devices like Apple Inc's iPad and iPhone.

Although many chipmakers have been hit hard by the consumer shift away from personal computers to tablets, declines in selling prices were not as sharp for Hynix, and its shares climbed 1.7 percent.

Its average selling price for dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips fell 8 percent in latest quarter compared with an industry-wide level of 14 percent. DRAM chips account for around 70 percent of SK Hynix's revenue.

The world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker posted an operating loss of 15 billion won ($13.6 million) for the three months ended September, compared with a consensus forecast for a loss of 57 billion won from 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Hynix, which competes with sector leader Samsung Electronics and Japan's Elpida Memory Inc, had managed a profit of 23 billion won in the previous quarter but that had followed three quarters of losses.

Hynix shares have risen 10.8 percent over the past three months, outpacing the broader market, which gained 7.4 percent.