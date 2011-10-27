REFILE-UPDATE 1-Hynix takes a bruising in Q3, sees PC demand remaining

(Refiles to fix formatting, correct quarter in third bullet point)

* Q3 277 bln won op loss vs fcast of 131 bln won loss

* Q3 DRAM prices down 29 pct vs Q2

* Expects PC demand to remain weak in Q4

SEOUL, Oct 27 Hynix Semiconductor Inc , the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker, reported on Thursday its first quarterly operating loss in two years, as weakening computer sales growth and fragile consumer demand drove chip prices sharply lower.

Analysts expect Hynix to see earnings improve from the next quarter as chip prices bottom out while small rivals bracing for a subdued demand outlook are on the verge of delaying capital-intensive facility upgrades.

Contract prices of commodity dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips tumbled 29 percent in the July-September quarter.

"With ongoing global macroeconomic uncertainty, demand weakness in PC market is expected to continue," Hynix said in its earnings statement on the DRAM market outlook in the fo urth quarter.

The South Korean firm, which competes with sector leader Samsung Electronics and Japan's Toshiba Corp , posted an operating loss of 277 billion won ($244.6 million) for the three months ended September, the first quarterly loss since the second quarter of 2009, compared with an average forecast for a 131 billion won loss from 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That compared with a profit of 924 billion won for the same period a year earlier, Hynix said.

DRAM or Dynamic Random Access Memory is used as primary memory in PCs, but slowing PC sales growth so far this year has hurt prices.

Uncertain economic prospects especially in advanced economies will continue to weigh on the chip sector, but South Korean chipmakers are better placed to compete with Tai wanese and Japanese rivals thanks to their cost competitiveness.

"The situation has been improving significantly from September, and I expect Hynix to sharply narrow losses or even reach a break even point this quarter," said Jeff Kang, an analyst at Daeshin Securities.

Hynix shares traded 0.8 percent lower as of 0005 GMT versus the overall market's 0.7 percent gain.

Hynix shares rose 0.6 percent over the past three months, outpacing the broader market, which shed 12.6 percent.

Its shares may get a boost if its creditors-turned-sharholders complete their years-long effort to find a new owner for the chipmaker, which could help Hynix m ake aggressive investments in the capital intensive, cyclical memory chip sector.

They recently pushed back the final bid deadline to November 10 to attract more fresh bids, with SK Telecom Co currently the sole contender.

($1 = 1132.250 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)