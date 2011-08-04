UPDATE 1-VeriFone, Hypercom gets U.S. antitrust nod

* Companies find another buyer for terminal business
WASHINGTON Aug 4 The U.S. Justice Department
on Thursday cleared VeriFone Systems Inc's (PAY.N) purchase of
Hypercom Corp HYC.N, after the companies found another buyer
for its the point-of-sale terminals business, a private
equity-backed group.
The Justice Department's antitrust division had sued to
block the deal in May saying the first proposed buyer of that
business, Ingenico (INGC.PA), did not remedy competition
concerns.
Hypercom and VeriFone collectively control more than 60
percent of the U.S. market for the terminals.
The companies abandoned the Ingenico deal and have since
found an alternate buyer, a group backed by Gores Group LLC,
the department said. The buyer will acquire the physical
assets, employees, intellectual property rights and other
assets.
"The proposed sale of the Hypercom assets to Gores will
create an independent and significant competitor in the United
States, both right now and into the future," said Christine
Varney, head of the Justice Department's antitrust division.
If for some reason that deal falls apart, a trustee will be
empowered to sell the terminal assets to another buyer, the
Justice Department said.
Shares of VeriFone were down 4.1 percent at $39.30 while
Hypercom shares lost 3 percent to $8.86 in late morning trading
on the New York Stock Exchange as stocks broadly lost over 2
percent due to growing concerns about the economic outlook.
