WASHINGTON Aug 4 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday cleared VeriFone Systems Inc's (PAY.N) purchase of Hypercom Corp HYC.N, after the companies agreed to divest the point-of-sale terminals business to a private equity-backed group.

The Justice Department's antitrust division had sued to block the deal in May because the proposed buyer of that business did not resolve competition concerns. The companies have since found an alternate buyer, a group backed by Gores Group LLC, the department said. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)