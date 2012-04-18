UPDATE 1-Hyperdynamics to sell half of its interest off Guinea

* Selling process to start in 2nd qtr

* BofA Merrill Lynch appointed adviser

April 18 Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics Corp said it was planning to sell about half of its interest in its primary asset offshore Guinea in West Africa.

The company, which holds a 77 percent stake in the 25,000-square-kilometer licence, said the selling process is expected to begin in the second quarter.

Hyperdynamics had said higher-than-expected drilling costs had hurt its liquidity.

The company has appointed BofA Merrill Lynch as the financial adviser for the transaction.

Shares of the company, valued at about $152 million, closed at 91 cents on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.