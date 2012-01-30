UPDATE 2-Hyperdynamics says well costs hurt liquidity, to raise $30 mln

* Resumes drilling on Sabu-1 exploration well
* Says costs of drilling well greater than expected
* Says to complete drilling
* To raise $30 mln in stock offering
* Shares fall 22 pct
Jan 30 Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics
Corp said its liquidity had been hurt by
higher-than-expected costs of drilling an exploratory well
offshore the Republic of Guinea but added it has capital
resources to complete the drilling.
Later in the day, the company said it entered into an
agreement with institutional investors to raise about $30
million through a stock offering.
The company will issue 10 million shares at $3 per share, an
11 percent discount to Friday's closing price of $3.37.
Hyperdynamics' shares, which were trading down 6 percent
earlier in the day, fell 22 percent to $2.67 in afternoon trade
on the New York Stock Exchange, following the announcement.
The investors will also receive purchase warrants to buy up
to 10 million shares with an exercise price of $3.50 apiece.
The company said it plans to use the proceeds for general
corporate purposes and working capital, including the ongoing
drilling costs offshore Guinea on the Sabu-1 exploratory well.
In a regulatory filing, Hyperdynamics said the costs of the
Sabu-1 exploration well were higher than expected due to issues
on the drilling rig, logistical delays resulting from limited
port facilities in Guinea and an expanded well logging program.
"The unexpectedly high cost of the Sabu-1 well has adversely
affected our cash position and liquidity," the filing said.
The company said it had about $19.4 million in cash, as of
Jan. 27.
Hyperdynamics had $39.5 million in cash and equivalents as
of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Texas-based Hyperdynamics resumed drilling at the well on
Monday. Last week, the company had suspended drilling, for the
second time in two months, to repair equipment.
Drilling restarted at the well from a depth of 2,304 meters
subsea and is planned to continue till 3,600 meters, the company
said in a statement.