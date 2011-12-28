UPDATE 1-Hyperdynamics resumes drilling offshore Guinea, shares up

BRIEF-Medtronic announces Health Canada licence for drug-coated balloon
* Medtronic announces health canada licence for drug-coated balloon
* Resumed drilling on sabu-1 exploration well
* Shares up 6 pct
Dec 28 Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics Corp said it resumed drilling in an exploration well offshore the Republic of Guinea in West Africa, sending its shares up as much as 6 percent.
Earlier this month, the company said mechanical and operational issues had curtailed drilling activities at the Sabu-1 exploration well.
Drilling restarted from a depth of 1,440 meters subsea and is planned to continue till 3,600 meters, the Texas-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Hyperdynamics shares were at $2.35 in early-morning trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $2.39 earlier in the session.
* Medtronic announces health canada licence for drug-coated balloon
* Fir Tree Inc reports a 6 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kT2xyp) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Prudential Financial Inc will continue to follow current U.S. financial rules, despite reviews of those rules mandated by President Donald Trump's administration, the insurer's chairman and chief executive, John Strangfeld, said on Thursday.