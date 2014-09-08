UPDATE 1-Hyperion stops diabetes drug development, shares fall

(Adds details, shares)
Sept 8 Hyperion Therapeutics Inc said
it would stop development of a diabetes drug following discovery
of unlawful conduct by some employees of a recently acquired
subsidiary, sending its shares down 25 percent premarket.
The company said some employees of Andromeda Biotech Ltd,
which Hyperion acquired in June, engaged in serious misconduct
that involved receiving unblinded data from the trial, DIA-AID
1, and manipulating it to obtain a favorable result.
Hyperion said additional evidence indicates that the
employees of Andromeda, which is based in Israel, continued
sharing and examining unblinded data from an ongoing DIA-AID 2
trial.
"This new information leaves us with no viable regulatory
path forward," Chief Executive Donald Santel said in a statement
on Monday.
The company said it expected to record an impairment charge
of $25 million-$55 million related to the discontinuation.
The drug, DiaPep277, was being tested to treat newly
diagnosed Type 1 diabetes patients. In type 1 diabetes, usually
diagnosed in children and young adults, the body does not
produce insulin.
Hyperion said the Andromeda employees have been suspended.
The company, which said none of its own employees were
involved, plans to notify regulatory authorities.
Shares of the Brisbane, California-based company closed at
$27.64 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
