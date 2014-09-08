UPDATE 1-Hyperion stops diabetes drug development, shares fall

(Adds details, shares)

Sept 8 Hyperion Therapeutics Inc said it would stop development of a diabetes drug following discovery of unlawful conduct by some employees of a recently acquired subsidiary, sending its shares down 25 percent premarket.

The company said some employees of Andromeda Biotech Ltd, which Hyperion acquired in June, engaged in serious misconduct that involved receiving unblinded data from the trial, DIA-AID 1, and manipulating it to obtain a favorable result.

Hyperion said additional evidence indicates that the employees of Andromeda, which is based in Israel, continued sharing and examining unblinded data from an ongoing DIA-AID 2 trial.

"This new information leaves us with no viable regulatory path forward," Chief Executive Donald Santel said in a statement on Monday.

The company said it expected to record an impairment charge of $25 million-$55 million related to the discontinuation.

The drug, DiaPep277, was being tested to treat newly diagnosed Type 1 diabetes patients. In type 1 diabetes, usually diagnosed in children and young adults, the body does not produce insulin.

Hyperion said the Andromeda employees have been suspended.

The company, which said none of its own employees were involved, plans to notify regulatory authorities.

Shares of the Brisbane, California-based company closed at $27.64 on the Nasdaq on Friday.

