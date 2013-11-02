Brazil's Hypermarcas beat profit estimates on revenue, taxes

SAO PAULO Nov 2 Hypermarcas SA, the
largest Brazilian maker of generic drugs and personal care
products, beat analysts' estimates for the third quarter after
revenue rose faster than expenses and a surge in financial
expenses was offset by a smaller tax burden.
The São Paulo-based company, the owner of Bozzano shaving
foam brand and Engov hangover pills, earned 80.2 million reais
($36 million) in third-quarter profits, compared with 68.4
million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing
on Saturday. A Thomson Reuters poll of seven analysts predicted
net income of 66.7 million reais for the company.
The results underpin Chief Executive Officer Claudio
Bergamo's success in tightening Hypermarcas' sales policy to
protect margins, putting a lid on costs and expenses and cutting
the company's debt. Hypermarcas, whose shares are up 20 percent
this year, has benefited from the emergence of over 35 million
low-income Brazilians into employed consumers who are using more
of their income to buy shampoos, generic drugs and nail polish.
"Despite the quarter's good result, there's a lot of work
that needs to be done - the company will seek to generate more
value for its shareholders by capturing more synergies in its
top- and bottom-line, in a gradual, consisting and persisting
way," the filing said.
Net revenue rose 12 percent on an annual basis, reaching
1.11 billion reais in the third quarter, after the launch of new
products and following tighter sales and discounts terms with
retailers and distributors. The number slightly surpassed
expectations of 1.1 billion reais in the Reuters poll.
Marketing expenses, often used as a gauge of capital
expenditures for Hypermarcas, jumped 21 percent to 216.7 million
reais.
Sales, general and administrative expenses posted a combined
increase of 3.8 percent to 247 million reais, compared with 238
million reais in the same period of 2012. Non-operating income,
or a difference between income from investments and financial
expenses, posted a shortfall of 114 million reais - more than
twice the negative 55 million reais result a year earlier.
The company's tax burden fell to 28.5 million reais in the
quarter, from 75.8 million reais a year earlier, bolstering
earnings, the filing showed.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as
EBITDA, reached 248.2 million reais in the quarter, slightly
above the estimate of 245.5 million reais for EBITDA in the
poll. Compared with the same period a year earlier, EBITDA rose
9.5 percent.
But operational cash flow, which Bergamo has pointed to as a
key indicator of the company's performance, slipped in the third
quarter to 169.6 million reais from 233.9 million reais a year
ago. The indicator, which in 2012 surged in the wake of
Bergamo's plan to lower discounts to clients and cut
Hypermarcas' needs for working capital, may remain stable or
improve next year, the filing said.
The company this week approved a plan to repurchase as much
as $300 million of the outstanding $750 million in global bonds
and a stock buyback that, at current prices, could reach 62
million reais. Those efforts, especially the bond buyback, aim
to help protect Hypermarcas from the impact of potential swings
in Brazil's currency, the real, the filing added.
Hypermarcas said on Friday that it hired investment banks
Credit Suisse Group, Bradesco BBI, Itaú BBA
and brokerage XP Investimentos Ltda to manage the
share buyback.
Management plans to discuss results with investors in a
conference call on Monday.