Brazil's Hypermarcas confirms talks to sell diaper unit to Ontex

BRIEF-Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors
SAO PAULO Dec 22 Hypermarcas SA, Brazil's largest producer of generic drugs, confirmed on Thursday it is in talks to sell its diaper business to Belgium's Ontex Group NV.
Hypermarcas said it has not yet filed any binding agreement for the sale. Ontex had earlier confirmed it is in advanced talks for the unit. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Toronto-Dominion bank cfo says pleased there has been a cooling of housing market particularly in greater toronto area Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, will announce replacements for some of its key executive positions as early as Thursday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.