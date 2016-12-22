版本:
Brazil's Hypermarcas confirms talks to sell diaper unit to Ontex

SAO PAULO Dec 22 Hypermarcas SA, Brazil's largest producer of generic drugs, confirmed on Thursday it is in talks to sell its diaper business to Belgium's Ontex Group NV.

Hypermarcas said it has not yet filed any binding agreement for the sale. Ontex had earlier confirmed it is in advanced talks for the unit. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Alexander Smith)
