版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 22日 星期四 09:33 BJT

Brazil's Hypermarcas to sell diaper unit to Ontex -source

SAO PAULO Dec 21 Hypermarcas SA, Brazil's most diversified pharmaceutical firm, has agreed to sell a diaper business to Belgium's Ontex Group NV for about 1 billion reais ($300 million) in cash, a person with knowledge of the transaction said on Wednesday.

According to the person, who requested anonymity because terms of the deal remain private, the sale could be announced as early as Thursday.

A public relations executive working for São Paulo-based Hypermarcas did not have an immediate comment. An email sent to an Ontex's press officer after working hours was not immediately answered.

($1 = 3.3265 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐