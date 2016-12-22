UPDATE 3-Brazil's Hypermarcas in talks to sell diaper unit to Belgium's Ontex

* Sale set for about 1 billion reais -source
* Ontex moving into growth markets
(Updates with share performance, analyst comments, Hypermarcas
confirmation)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Dec 22 Belgium's Ontex Group NV
is in advanced talks to buy the diapers business of
Hypermarcas SA, Brazil's most diversified
pharmaceutical firm, the companies said on Thursday.
Ontex confirmed discussions on a possible acquisition of
Hypermarcas' personal hygiene business were at an advanced
stage. The company cautioned that neither side was legally bound
to go ahead with a deal.
"There can be no assurance that a transaction will
ultimately materialize. Ontex will provide further updates in
due course if necessary," it said.
Hypermarcas confirmed the negotiations and said the
companies have not yet signed any binding agreement.
Earlier a person familiar with the transaction had said a
sale was set for about 1 billion reais ($300 million) in cash.
Last year, Hypermarcas hired advisers to look into a
spin-off or an outright sale of the unit, whose performance has
suffered from lack of scale and brand recognition, and soaring
costs for raw materials amid a sharp drop in the Brazilian
currency.
Reuters reported in October last year that Hypermarcas had
offered the unit to Kimberly-Clark Corp, Chile's
Empresas CMPC SA, Procter & Gamble Co and
Svenska Cellulosa SCA AB.
The deal, from which Hypermarcas was seeking 1.5 billion
reais, was halted a few months later amid price divergences and
tax issues, people familiar with the decision said in recent
months.
Apart from consolidating Hypermarcas' exit from disposable
goods, the deal also marks Ontex's entry into Latin America's
No. 1 economy following the takeover of Mexico's Grupo P.I. Mabe
SAB in March. Founded in 1981, Ontex is moving into so-called
growth markets to counter feeble activity in Western Europe, the
Middle East and Russia.
Shares of Hypermarcas have risen 15 percent this year,
lagging a 33 percent jump in the benchmark Bovespa stock index
. Part of that reflects the impact of Brazil's harshest
recession since the 1930s and political turmoil on consumer
goods and pharmaceutical firms such as Hypermarcas.
Common shares in Hypermarcas rose 4.8 percent on Thursday
morning, their biggest daily gain in nearly six months, while
Ontex shares were up 3.8 percent.
The sale "will solidify Hypermarcas' balance sheet even
further, eventually paving the way for more dividend payouts,"
analysts with Credit Suisse Securities wrote in a client note.
Over the past couple of years, Chief Executive Officer
Claudio Bergamo has focused Hypermarcas solely on drugs, after
the diversified firm was likened to Unilever Plc just a
few years ago.
Bergamo, with the blessing of controlling shareholder and
Chairman João Alves de Queiroz Filho, spearheaded a spree of two
dozen acquisitions in the drug, home-cleaning, beauty care and
processed food industries at the end of last decade.
Currently, Hypermarcas is one of Brazil's leading producers
of over-the-counter and generic drugs.
($1 = 3.3265 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; additional reporting by
Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels, Bruno Federowski in São Paulo;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Adrian Croft)