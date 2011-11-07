Hypermarcas cuts EBITDA estimate after Q3 loss

UPDATE 4-Toyota, Suzuki courtship intensifies as partnership talks begin
* Companies say will work toward early realization of partnership
* Company cuts EBITDA estimate for second time this year
* Sees EBITDA of 700 million reais vs prev f'cast 900 mln
* Surge in financial expenses leads to quarterly net loss
SAO PAULO, Nov 7 Hypermarcas , the largest Brazilian producer of fast-moving consumer goods, cut its estimate for operating profits this year after a jump in financial expenses triggered a third-quarter net loss.
Sao Paulo-based Hypermarcas cut its guidance for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by about 22 percent to 700 million reais ($400 million) from 900 million previously, according to a securities filing.
The company had lowered its estimates for EBITDA in the second quarter from a target of above 1 billion reais.
Hypermarcas, which sells more sweeteners, hangover pills, shaving cream and lotions than anyone else in Brazil, reported a net loss of 190.5 million reais in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of 78 million a year earlier.
The company had earned a profit of 53.3 million reais in the second quarter.
The loss followed a 13-fold surge in net financial expenses to 332 million reais from a year earlier, data from the filing showed. Hypermarcas saw revenue up 10 percent to 908 million reais in a year-on-year basis.
EBITDA dropped 24 percent to 138 million reais in the quarter, compared with 182.5 million reais a year earlier.
Management will discuss third-quarter results on a conference call later on Monday. ($1=1.75 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Holmes)
* Companies say will work toward early realization of partnership
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban faced on Monday the first of several crucial legal hurdles that could determine whether he can push through the most controversial and far reaching policy of his first two weeks in office.
* To acquire Brazil business unit of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. via purchase of all of shares and outstanding intercompany debt of Gran Tierra Finance (Luxembourg) S.Á.R.L.