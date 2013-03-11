版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 11日 星期一 22:34 BJT

Brazil's Hypermarcas says sales off to weak start in 2013 -CEO

SAO PAULO, March 11 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas has started the year with weaker sales than expected, Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo told analysts on a conference call to discuss earnings on Monday.

Last week Hypermarcas posted a bigger-than-expected jump in fourth-quarter profit due to strong pharmaceutical sales.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐