UPDATE 2-Brazil's Hypermarcas cuts forecasts on grim outlook

* Cuts EBITDA guidance for year
* Q2 net 53.3 mln reais vs analysts' forecast 73 mln reais
* Shares gain as management announces stock buyback plan
* To buy back up to 9.5 pct of shares outstanding
* Shares have tumbled 50 pct this year as model questioned
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Brazil, Aug 15 Hypermarcas
(HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer
goods, trimmed its operational profit estimates for the year as
a weak economy hampers sales, and said the restructuring of its
sales force is taking longer than expected.
The Sao Paulo-based company lowered its forecast for
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a
gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, to about
900 million reais ($559 million) from a prior estimate above 1
billion reais, according to a securities filing.
The decision follows "a substantial worsening of the
macroeconomic prospects" as well as the need for more time to
revamp its sales force and for inventory to be worked off at
its retailer customers, the filing, unveiled late on Sunday,
said.
Brazil's economy is losing more steam than initially
forecast as interest-rate hikes and the fastest inflation in
six years hamper consumer spending. Those concerns, along with
guidance cuts, have weighed on Hypermarcas shares, which are
down a whopping 49 percent this year.
Despite the new EBITDA estimate and a corporate
restructuring that includes additional responsibilities for the
chief operating officer, the company's shares rose as much as
7.4 percent on Monday after management unveiled plans to buy
back up to 35 million shares, or 9.5 percent of the outstanding
stock, through the use of forward options.
The shares rose 3.4 percent to 11.65 reais in morning
trading after jumping as high as 12.10 reais. They opened down
1.3 percent.
Investors are questioning Hypermarcas' ability to keep
chalking up the stellar growth rates of recent years and are
concerned the company, which has gobbled up more than 30 rivals
in the past three years, has grown too big, too fast.
Hypermarcas "is now consolidating sales forces, an
important and positive step, but one that can make delivering
sales growth more challenging in the near term," Lore Serra, an
analyst with Morgan Stanley & Co, wrote in a note.
A MISS
Second-quarter net income jumped 19 percent to 53.3 million
reais from 44.6 million reais a year earlier, the filing said.
The result fell far short of the 73.3 million reais forecast,
on average, by four analysts surveyed by Reuters.
EBITDA jumped 39 percent to 220.5 million reais as the
company lowered costs related to the integration of some of the
rivals it has bought over the past years.
Hypermarcas, led by Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo,
reported EBITDA of 435.2 million reais for the first half, a
little less than half the 900 million real target for all of
2011.
Second-quarter revenue jumped a hefty 25 percent to 936.6
million reais, fueled by a 46 percent jump in sales of
medicines. Marketing expenses, which management considers a key
gauge of investment in the company's brands, rose to 22.4
percent of sales and jumped 24 percent to 209.8 million reais.
Excluding tax gains of about 48 million reais, EBITDA slid
to 184 million reais. The Reuters poll of analysts forecast 218
million reais.
EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, known as the EBITDA
margin, rose to 23 percent from 21.3 percent.
Hypermarcas also revamped its structure by separating
pharmaceutical and consumer goods sales, and concentrating all
operational details on the COO.
Bergamo will temporarily take on the duties of head of
pharmaceuticals until an executive with experience in the area
is found. Nelson Mello, current head of sales, will become
president of the consumer unit.
($1=1.61 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by John
Wallace)