UPDATE 2-Brazil's Hypermarcas cuts forecasts on grim outlook

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Aug 15 Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, trimmed its operational profit estimates for the year as a weak economy hampers sales, and said the restructuring of its sales force is taking longer than expected.

The Sao Paulo-based company lowered its forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, to about 900 million reais ($559 million) from a prior estimate above 1 billion reais, according to a securities filing.

The decision follows "a substantial worsening of the macroeconomic prospects" as well as the need for more time to revamp its sales force and for inventory to be worked off at its retailer customers, the filing, unveiled late on Sunday, said.

Brazil's economy is losing more steam than initially forecast as interest-rate hikes and the fastest inflation in six years hamper consumer spending. Those concerns, along with guidance cuts, have weighed on Hypermarcas shares, which are down a whopping 49 percent this year.

Despite the new EBITDA estimate and a corporate restructuring that includes additional responsibilities for the chief operating officer, the company's shares rose as much as 7.4 percent on Monday after management unveiled plans to buy back up to 35 million shares, or 9.5 percent of the outstanding stock, through the use of forward options.

The shares rose 3.4 percent to 11.65 reais in morning trading after jumping as high as 12.10 reais. They opened down 1.3 percent.

Investors are questioning Hypermarcas' ability to keep chalking up the stellar growth rates of recent years and are concerned the company, which has gobbled up more than 30 rivals in the past three years, has grown too big, too fast.

Hypermarcas "is now consolidating sales forces, an important and positive step, but one that can make delivering sales growth more challenging in the near term," Lore Serra, an analyst with Morgan Stanley & Co, wrote in a note.

A MISS

Second-quarter net income jumped 19 percent to 53.3 million reais from 44.6 million reais a year earlier, the filing said. The result fell far short of the 73.3 million reais forecast, on average, by four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

EBITDA jumped 39 percent to 220.5 million reais as the company lowered costs related to the integration of some of the rivals it has bought over the past years.

Hypermarcas, led by Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo, reported EBITDA of 435.2 million reais for the first half, a little less than half the 900 million real target for all of 2011.

Second-quarter revenue jumped a hefty 25 percent to 936.6 million reais, fueled by a 46 percent jump in sales of medicines. Marketing expenses, which management considers a key gauge of investment in the company's brands, rose to 22.4 percent of sales and jumped 24 percent to 209.8 million reais.

Excluding tax gains of about 48 million reais, EBITDA slid to 184 million reais. The Reuters poll of analysts forecast 218 million reais.

EBITDA as a percentage of revenue, known as the EBITDA margin, rose to 23 percent from 21.3 percent.

Hypermarcas also revamped its structure by separating pharmaceutical and consumer goods sales, and concentrating all operational details on the COO.

Bergamo will temporarily take on the duties of head of pharmaceuticals until an executive with experience in the area is found. Nelson Mello, current head of sales, will become president of the consumer unit. ($1=1.61 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by John Wallace)