Hypermarcas near deal to sell two brands -source

* Top consumer goods company in talks with JBS's Flora

* Selling brands worth around $340 million to ease debt

* Hypermarcas backing off growth, focusing portfolio

By Vivian Pereira

SAO PAULO, Oct 19 Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, is nearing a deal on Wednesday to sell two brands, according to a source at the company, as it works to ease its debt load.

The source, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the talks, said a deal could be closed on Wednesday. The agreement would include the sale of a line of cleaning products and insecticides valued at around 600 million reais ($340 million) to Flora, which is held by the owners of JBS (JBSS3.SA), the world's biggest beef producer.

The asset sale is part of Hypermarcas' plan to sell off food and cleaning products brands to focus on personal hygiene and medicine units after lowering its profitability outlook this year. [ID:nN1E77E02H]

Hypermarcas grew at a blistering pace over the past few years with a dozen acquisitions, but the company has lost more than half its market value this year as investors worried about debt load and difficulty delivering big profits.

Shares of Hypermarcas were up 2.8 percent on Wednesday, while the broader Bovespa stock index .BVSP was little changed in afternoon trading.

Three other businesses are also interested in another cleaning product brand, Assolan, according to the company source: local producers Ceras Johnson and Quimica Amparo, as well as British group Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L).

($1 = 1.77 reais) (Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Derek Caney)