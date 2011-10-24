UPDATE 1-Hypermarcas sells brands to focus on drugs, beauty

* Flora to pay 140 million reais for six brands

* Sale comes as Hypermarcas focuses on drugs, beauty care

* Shares rally 3.7 percent after sales announced

* Stock down 60 pct in 2011 on fears about overstretching (Updates with analyst comment, share performance)

SAO PAULO, Oct 24 Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian producer of disposable consumer goods, agreed to sell on Monday a group of household goods brands to a local rival as it focuses on more profitable business segments.

Hypermarcas will sell powdered soap, insecticide and detergents brands to local home cleaning goods producer Flora for 140 million reais ($79 million), according to a regulatory filing. Flora is owned by the controlling shareholders of JBS (JBSS3.SA), the world's biggest beef processor.

Concerns that Hypermarcas is overstretched and loosely focused have driven a 60 percent tumble in its stock this year. Investors are pressing management, led by Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo, to divest some of the company's more than 200 brands and integrate more rapidly some of the firms it gobbled up over the past four years. [ID:nN1E77B0GG]

"This decision is in line with our goal of focusing efforts on the pharmaceutical and personal hygiene segments, as well as to deliver on the integration of all the units acquired since 2008," Hypermarcas said in the filing.

The company's shares jumped 3.7 percent to 9.45 reais in early afternoon trading, their biggest gain in three sessions.

Based on the information provided, Goldman Sachs Group analyst Irma Sgarz calculated that the brands accounted for 35 percent of the revenues in Hypermarcas' home cleaning and processed food unit.

Sgarz expects the company to use the proceeds to slash debt, which grew to about 5.6 billion reais at the end of June on top of the acquisition spree of recent years.

The Sao Paulo-based company's woes highlight just how quickly confidence in Brazil's economy is eroding as years of fast growth show signs of strain. Some investors fear Bergamo will have to integrate the 30-plus takeovers of recent years and cut debt in a much tougher economic environment.

"We believe that executing on the challenges of integrating its core assets in personal care and pharmaceutical goods will be the main driver for the shares," Sgarz wrote in a note to clients.

Hypermarcas grew in size and scope after buying dozens of well known but underperforming brands in the medicine, beauty, processed food and home cleaning sectors.

The company, whose main focus is Brazil's emerging middle class, became the country's third-largest generic drugs maker in 2010. It now sells more condoms, sweeteners, hangover pills, shaving cream and lotions in Brazil than anyone else.

"COMPLEX PORTFOLIO"

Yet disposing of brands at such a pressing time is complicated, and bidders could be tempted to underpay for the assets.

Morgan Stanley analyst Lore Serra said in a recent report that "Hypermarcas' portfolio is complex," which could make it difficult for management to attain a dual goal of selling high and sharpening the company's business focus.

A source close to the company told Reuters last week that the sale of the Assim, Sim, Gato, Fluss, Sanifleur and Mat Inset brands would take place before the end of the month.

Other divestitures include the sale of steel wool producer Assolan, which could fetch about 400 million reais, according to some analysts. ($1=1.783 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by Carolina Marcondes and Vivian Pereira in Sao Paulo; editing by John Wallace and Tim Dobbyn)