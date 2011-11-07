UPDATE 3-Brazil's Hypermarcas cuts EBITDA forecast on loss

* Company cuts EBITDA estimate for second time this year

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Vivian Pereira

Nov 7 Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA) cut its estimate for 2011 operational earnings for the second time this year, after a surge in financial expenses led to a third-quarter net loss.

Brazil's largest maker of shaving cream, cosmetics and other consumer goods cut its forecast for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to 700 million reais ($400 million) from 900 million reais, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The company, whose shares fell 8 percent, cut the estimate in the second quarter from a target of above 1 billion reais. EBITDA, as the operational indicator is known, is a widely used gauge of profitability.

Hypermarcas' ability to grow is in doubt as Brazil's expansion loses momentum and the company's tougher commercial terms with clients continue to backfire. Many analysts warned that they may revise down their earnings estimates for next year after the bigger-than-expected loss in the third quarter.

"Given the company's poor credibility with investors and the delayed results of the new sales strategy, plus the size of downward revision to consensus estimates, we expect the shares to remain under pressure," Juliana Rozenbaum, an analyst with Itau BBA in Sao Paulo, said in a report.

The stock posted its steepest drop in five weeks on Monday, shedding as much as 8.3 percent to 7.63 reais, its lowest level since March 2009. Rozenbaum currently has a "market perform" recommendation on the shares.

Hypermarcas shares have fallen 70 percent this year in the wake of a sharp slowdown in sales, eroding market share and rising expenses, fueling concern that the company is overstretched. The company, which sells more sweeteners, hangover pills, shaving cream and lotions than anyone else in Brazil, has bought more than 20 rivals since late 2008.

The yield on Hypermarcas' 6.5 percent bonds due in 2021 44915JAA8=RRPS jumped about half a percentage point to 7.4 percent from Friday after a surge in financial and operating expenses helped trigger the company's first quarterly loss in almost three years. Yields rise when the perception about a company's credit-worthiness deteriorates.

Hypermarcas lost 190.5 million reais in the third quarter, compared with year-earlier net income of 78 million reais. It had earned 53.3 million reais in the second quarter.

The net loss was more than double the 88.4 million reais that analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll last week.

WEAK SALES DATA

Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo told analysts on a conference call that sales and other operational indicators will improve during the fourth quarter.

Net financial expenses surged 13-fold from a year earlier to 332 million reais. Most of that increase had to do with a rise in leverage taken to finance the company's three-year acquisition spree.

A 17 percent slump in the quarter for the nation's currency, the Brazilian real, also drove Hypermarcas' debt higher, the filing said.

Sales, general and administrative expenses jumped 31 percent to a total 224 million reais, while other operational expenses more than tripled on a year-on-year basis. In contrast, sales excluding returns only gained 10 percent to 908 million reais on a year-on-year basis.

The slow reduction of inventory by wholesale and retail stores and drug stores hampered sales and operational margins in the quarter, the company said. Compared with a pro forma measure, sales of pharmaceutical goods tumbled 11 percent, while those of home cleaning goods and foods sank 12 percent. The company sold 12.6 percent less in beauty care products in the period.

"The company strongly believes that its decision to adjust its commercial policies is right and aims at enhancing profitability in the long run," the filing said.

Still, UBS analyst Gustavo Piras Oliveira warned in a report that the results flagged another worrisome trend -- that earnings growth is beginning to falter and is depending more on cost controls than sales performance.

EBITDA dropped 24 percent to 138 million reais in the quarter, compared with 182.5 million reais a year earlier. That number also came well below the 204 million reais estimate in the Reuters poll.

The company set an EBITDA forecast of at least 850 million reais for next year. ($1=1.75 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Vivian Pereira in Sao Paulo; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Derek Caney)