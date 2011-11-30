Brazil's Hypermarcas near sale of Assolan - report

* Sale is part of plan to divest non-core businesses-report
Nov 30 Hypermarcas , the largest
Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, is closing in on
the sale of steel wool brand Assolan to a local rival as part
of a plan to shed non-core businesses, a magazine reported on
Wednesday.
A deal could be announced in the next few days, Veja
magazine's Radar column reported, citing no sources. It said
cleaning products firm Quimica Amparo would purchase the unit.
No value for the transaction was disclosed.
Analysts have valued Assolan's brand and assets at about
400 million reais ($222 million)
A public relations executive working for Hypermarcas said
the company does not comment on "market speculation."
Concerns that Hypermarcas is overstretched and loosely
focused have driven a 60 percent tumble in its stock this year.
Investors are pressing management, led by Chief Executive
Claudio Bergamo, to divest some of the company's more than 200
brands and integrate more rapidly some of the firms it has
gobbled up over the past four years.
In October the company sold a number of powdered soap,
insecticide and detergents brands to local home cleaning goods
producer Flora for 140 million reais. Flora is owned by the
controlling shareholders of JBS , the world's biggest
beef processor.
Shares of Hypermarcas were up 4.3 percent to 8.29 reais on
Wednesday, compared with a 3.9 percent gain in the Bovespa
stock index .