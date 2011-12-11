Hypermarcas gets $170 mln for food, cleaning brands

* Bunge buys Etti, other tomato brands for 180 mln reais

* Quimica Amparo buys Assolan for 125 mln reais

* Hypermarcas sells noncore brands; focus on meds, hygiene

* CEO says reaches end of cycle of asset sales

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 Hypermarcas , the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, raised 305 million reais ($170 million) from the sale of food and steel wool brands, the company said on Saturday, as part of plans to focus on more profitable businesses.

Hypermarcas said in a securities filing that agricultural processor Bunge Ltd had purchased tomato product brands Etti, Salsaretti and Puropure for 180 million reais and Brazil's Quimica Amparo bought steel wool brand Assolan for 125 million reais.

Concerns that Hypermarcas is overstretched and loosely focused have driven a 60 percent tumble in its stock this year. Investors are pressing management, led by Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo, to divest some of the company's more than 200 brands and integrate more rapidly some of the firms it has gobbled up over the past four years.

Bergamo said in a written statement that the sale of Assolan and the tomato brands concluded the company's cycle of asset sales in its food and cleaning lines and it will now focus on its more profitable pharmaceutical and personal hygiene segments.

Yet disposing of brands at such a pressing time is complicated, and investors worried bidders had underpayed for the assets. Some analysts had previously valued Assolan's brand and assets at between 300 million and 400 million reais.

The Sao Paulo-based company's woes highlight just how quickly confidence in Brazil's economy is eroding as years of fast growth show signs of strain. Some investors fear Bergamo will have to integrate the 30-plus takeovers of recent years and cut debt in a much tougher economic environment.

In October, Hypermarcas sold powdered soap, insecticide and detergents brands to local home cleaning goods producer Flora for 140 million reais.