Hypermarcas gets $170 mln for food, cleaning brands

* Bunge buys Etti, other tomato brands for 180 mln reais
* Quimica Amparo buys Assolan for 125 mln reais
* Hypermarcas sells noncore brands; focus on meds, hygiene
* CEO says reaches end of cycle of asset sales
SAO PAULO, Dec 10 Hypermarcas , the
largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, raised
305 million reais ($170 million) from the sale of food and
steel wool brands, the company said on Saturday, as part of
plans to focus on more profitable businesses.
Hypermarcas said in a securities filing that agricultural
processor Bunge Ltd had purchased tomato product brands
Etti, Salsaretti and Puropure for 180 million reais and
Brazil's Quimica Amparo bought steel wool brand Assolan for 125
million reais.
Concerns that Hypermarcas is overstretched and loosely
focused have driven a 60 percent tumble in its stock this year.
Investors are pressing management, led by Chief Executive
Claudio Bergamo, to divest some of the company's more than 200
brands and integrate more rapidly some of the firms it has
gobbled up over the past four years.
Bergamo said in a written statement that the sale of
Assolan and the tomato brands concluded the company's cycle of
asset sales in its food and cleaning lines and it will now
focus on its more profitable pharmaceutical and personal
hygiene segments.
Yet disposing of brands at such a pressing time is
complicated, and investors worried bidders had underpayed for
the assets. Some analysts had previously valued Assolan's brand
and assets at between 300 million and 400 million reais.
The Sao Paulo-based company's woes highlight just how
quickly confidence in Brazil's economy is eroding as years of
fast growth show signs of strain. Some investors fear Bergamo
will have to integrate the 30-plus takeovers of recent years
and cut debt in a much tougher economic environment.
In October, Hypermarcas sold powdered soap, insecticide and
detergents brands to local home cleaning goods producer Flora
for 140 million reais.