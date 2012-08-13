Hypermarcas to slow investment for next two years-CEO

SAO PAULO Aug 13 Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, will slow down the pace of capital expenditures over the next two years, as a program to base all its medicines and beauty care products on a single compound phases out.

Capital expenditures are expected at 150 million reais ($74 million) next year, and at 100 million reais in 2014, Chief Executive Officer Claudio Bergamo said in a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings.