Perfume maker Coty to buy Hypermarcas' unit for about $1 bln

Nov 2 Perfume maker Coty Inc said it will buy the personal care and beauty business of Brazilian consumer goods maker Hypermarcas S.A. for about $1 billion in cash.

The acquisition includes brands such as Monange line of personal care products and Risque nail polishes, Coty said on Monday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

