版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 01:41 BJT

Brazil's Hypermarcas shareholders deny talks to sell stake -filing

SAO PAULO, April 24 Hypermarcas SA said on Monday that two key shareholders have denied participating in negotiations to sell its stake in the Brazilian drugmaker, according to a securities filing.

Reuters reported that families owning investment vehicles Igarapava Participações SA and Maiorem SA de CV, which hold a combined 34 percent on Hypermarcas, had hired the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA and Credit Suisse Group AG to advise on a sale. None of the potential bidders have delivered binding proposals yet, one person with knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang)
