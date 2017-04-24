版本:
J&J, Novartis and Takeda in talks for Brazil's Hypermarcas, sources say

SAO PAULO, April 24

SAO PAULO, April 24 Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling bloc of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA for a buyout, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Families owning investment vehicles Igarapava Participações SA and Maiorem SA de CV, which hold a combined 34 percent of Hypermarcas, hired the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA and Credit Suisse Group AG to advise on a sale, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the talks are private. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
