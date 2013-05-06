版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 6日 星期一 22:06 BJT

Hypermarcas sales slightly above expectations in April -CEO

SAO PAULO May 6 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas saw slightly better sales in April than it expected and profit margins were in line with forecasts, Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo told analysts on a Monday conference call to discuss earnings.
