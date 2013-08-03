Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas surprises with second-quarter profit

SAO PAULO Aug 2 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas
posted a second-quarter profit on Friday, beating
market estimates for a loss as stronger sales offset higher
foreign debt-servicing costs stemming from currency swings.
The company posted a net profit of 19.3 million reais ($8.43
million) versus a 29.9 million reais loss in the same quarter a
year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a quarterly
loss of 15 million reais.
Sales growth accelerated in the quarter due to a 13.3
percent jump in pharmaceutical sales and strong profit margins
for hygiene products in the consumer goods division.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
14.9 percent to 258 million reais, above an average forecast of
242 million reais in the Reuters poll.
The company's net debt rose by 218 million reais in the
second quarter from the previous quarter due to a depreciation
of the local currency versus the dollar, Hypermarcas said.