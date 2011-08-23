Hypertension study prompts new diagnosis guidance

* Study finds 24-hour monitoring better, cheaper than
one-off reading
* High blood pressure affects around a billion people
worldwide
* New diagnosis, treatment guidelines likely to be adopted
internationally
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Aug 24 Taking repeated blood pressure
readings over a 24-hour period rather than a one-off measurement
in the clinic is the most cost-effective way of deciding who
should be prescribed drugs for hypertension, according to a
study published on Wednesday.
The findings in favour of so-called ambulatory blood
pressure monitoring were immediately adopted by Britain's health
costs watchdog, the National Institute for Health and Clinical
Excellence (NICE), in new guidelines on how to diagnose and when
to treat high blood pressure.
Bryan Williams, a professor of medicine at the Leicester
University and chair of the NICE guideline development group,
said the change would affect the treatment of millions of people
in Britain and was "a step-change that is likely to be
replicated across the world."
An estimated 1 billion people around the world have high
blood pressure, or hypertension, which is a major risk factor
for cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death globally.
If it is left untreated, high blood pressure can cause strokes,
heart attacks, heart failure and organ damage, including kidney
failure and vision problems.
Those diagnosed with hypertension are often oprescribed one
of many blood-pressure lowering drugs such as Novartis's
Lotensin or generic benazepril, candesartan, sold as
Atacand by AstraZeneca and Takeda , or Novartis'
Diovan, known generically as valsartan.
Patients are often prescribed the drugs for many years if
not the rest of their lives.
"Ambulatory monitoring allows better targeting of blood
pressure treatment to those who will receive most benefit," said
Richard McManus of Britain's Birmingham University, who led a
study published in The Lancet medical journal which prompted the
NICE guideline change.
"It is cost saving in the long term as well as more
effective, and so will be good for patients and doctors alike."
Diagnosis of hypertension has traditionally been based on
blood-pressure measurements in the clinic, but studies have
found that home and ambulatory measurements are better
indicators of who will suffer heart problems and strokes.
Ambulatory blood pressure measurement involves the patient
wearing a blood pressure cuff attached to an automatic blood
pressure machine for 24 hours. Measurements are taken typically
half hourly during the day and hourly during the night.
Experts say one-off blood pressure readings taken during a
visit to the doctors can often be artificially raised due to
what is known as the "white coat effect" when patients are
nervous about going into a clinical setting.
In the Lancet study McManus' team analysed the
cost-effectiveness of the three approaches and found that
ambulatory monitoring was the most cost effective way to
diagnose high blood pressure in men and women of all ages.
It saved money in all groups and resulted in significant
improvements in quality of life for both sexes in the 50-plus
age group.
McManus said the new NICE guidelines marked a significant
change in hypertension care. "The use of ambulatory monitoring
will ensure quicker and more accurate diagnosis," he said,
adding that this was "an exciting advance which I am sure will
be taken up internationally."
(Editing by David Cowell)