版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 18日 星期三 15:17 BJT

Check Point to buy Israeli cyber security firm for $80 mln - Calcalist newspaper

JERUSALEM Feb 18 Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies plans to buy Israeli cyber-security start-up Hyperwise Security for $80 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported on its website on Wednesday.

Israel-based Check Point declined to comment on the report. Officials at Hyperwise Security could not be reached to comment.

Calcalist said Hyperwise Security, which helps protect companies and organisations from cyber attacks, was formed by Shlomo Kramer, a co-founder of Check Point who left that company over a decade ago. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Pravin Char)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐