版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 21日 星期一 13:12 BJT

BRIEF-Hytera Communications' unit signs network expansion project with Spain's technology firm

July 21 Hytera Communications Corp Ltd

* Says its Germany unit Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH signs contract with Spain's Algoritmos Procesos y Diseños, S.A. on network expansion project for 5.08 million euros ($6.88 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sCFSDV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7385 Euros)

(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐