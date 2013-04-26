Hyundai Motor suicide ad draws ire for S. Korean company

| SEOUL, April 26
SEOUL, April 26 South Korean automaker Hyundai
Motor Co has been forced to apologise for an
advertisement that sought to promote the zero carbon emissions
of one of its cars by featuring a man failing to commit suicide
using a hose attached to the exhaust.
The ad debacle is the latest to hit the carmaker, the
world's fifth largest by sales when combined with its Kia Motors
affiliate, after it exaggerated fuel performance
figures in the United States, and announced a large-scale
vehicle recall this month.
The South Korean company scrambled to limit the damage from
the advertisement, which was pulled. ()
It was made by the European unit of Innocean Worldwide Corp,
an in-house advertising firm that is 40 percent owned by Chung
Sung-yi, a daughter of Hyundai Motor Group chairman Chung
Mong-koo.
Hyundai Motor and Innocean said they "deeply and sincerely
apologize for any offense or distress" that the posting of the
"viral film", aimed at European and a U.S. audience, may have
caused.
The YouTube ad for Hyundai's hydrogen-powered car ix35
featured a middle-aged man attempting to commit suicide by
sitting in his car with a hose connected to its exhaust pipe
feeding into the car's interior.
He failed to kill himself because the car had "100 percent
water emissions," according to the advert.
Holly Brockwell, who identified herself as a digital
copywriter in London, wrote on her blog that she felt "sick"
after watching the advert, saying her father had committed
suicide when she was a child.
"I understand better than most people the need to do...
something talkable, even something outrageous to get those
all-important viewing figures. What I don't understand is why a
group of strangers have just brought me to tears in order to
sell me a car," she said in an open letter to Hyundai and
Innocean.
"My dad never drove a Hyundai. Thanks to you, neither will
I."
Hyundai, led by chairman Chung Mong-koo has transformed
itself from butt of jokes to a company which has aspirations to
match Germany's Volkswagen AG as it seeks to shed
its value-for-money image and move upmarket.
Hyundai's crossover ix35 car which is sold as the Tucson in
the United States will go on sale in Europe by 2015 as the
company seeks to leap-frog its competition in the eco-friendly
car segment.
Hyundai is not the only carmaker to have run into trouble
over its advertisements. Last month, U.S. automaker Ford Motor
Co came under fire for sexist adverts in India, prompting
an apology from Ford India and dismissal of employees at an
Indian unit of advertising group WPP