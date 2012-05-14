US regulators investigate Hyundai Elantra on air bags

May 14 Hyundai Motor Co's Elantra
sedan is the subject of a U.S. regulator investigation into a
complaint made by a driver who said a metal bracket from a
side-door air bag cut the driver's ear in half.
An investigation is short of a recall but could lead to one
for an estimated 123,000 Hyundai Elantras from the 2012 model
year.
The Elantra was named 2012 North American "Car of the Year"
at the Detroit auto show in January.
"The driver's side air bag deployed and metal bracket
deployed with air bag from headliner area also sliced my ear in
half...(it) could have been (my) neck," the driver reported in a
complaint to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration.
Neither Hyundai nor the NHTSA have yet to inspect the car
involved in a crash when the air bag deployed, a Hyundai
spokesman said.
Hyundai has no other reports of injury from a side air bag
deployment in the 2012 Elantra, the spokesman.
The spokesman said the investigation is in the early stage
and that it stems from a May 7 complaint by an Elantra owner.
NHTSA lists on its website one other complaint about the
2012 Elantra for air bag issues. In that case, the driver
reported to the regulator, an air bag did not deploy when the
car was involved in a crash. In that incident, reported in
February, the driver reported no injuries.
The Elantra is Hyundai's second-best selling vehicle in the
U.S. market behind the Sonata, also a sedan. For the first four
months of the year, Elantra sales were down 3.3 percent to about
61,000, compared with the same period a year ago.