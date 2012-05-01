CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Hyundai adds third shift at U.S. plant

* S.Korean firm to add shift of 877 workers
* Wants to increase U.S. output by 20,000 vehicles per yr
* Company looking to meet growing U.S. demand
April 30 Hyundai Motor Co will from
September add a third shift of around 900 workers at its only
U.S. plant, the South Korean firm said on Monday, as it looks to
meet growing demand for its vehicles in the country.
Hyundai has upgraded its 2012 sales goals in the United
States after an unexpectedly strong first quarter, with the auto
sector remaining a bright spot in a dull economy.
The company increased its U.S. sales by 15 percent in
January-March, edging the overall market's 14 percent gain, but
its market share slipped to 4.7 percent from 5.1 percent as its
stretched production capacity meant it couldn't readily boost
output.
Hyundai, currently the No. 7 automaker in the U.S. market by
sales, said it wants to increase its American production by
20,000 vehicles in 2012.
The firm will add 877 jobs new jobs, bringing total staff at
its plant in Montgomery, Alabama to around 3,000.
Once derided for its poor quality, boxy cars, Hyundai, under
Chairman Chung Mong-koo, has moved up the quality ladder and is
envied by rivals for offering stylish models at affordable
prices even during an industry downturn.
The company also builds some of its cars in the U.S. at its
sister company Kia Motor's plant in neighboring
Georgia.
Hyundai in 2012 increased U.S. sales by 20 percent to
645,691 cars and has said sales may top 700,000 for the year.