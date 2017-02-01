UPDATE 1-GE to sell entire stake in S.Korea's Hyundai Card

(Adds GE announcement, background)
SEOUL Feb 1 General Electric said on
Wednesday it has agreed to sell its 43 percent stake in South
Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd as the
U.S. industrial giant continues to trim its exposure to the
financial services sector.
Hyundai Commercial Inc, Affinity Equity
Partners, GIC and AlpInvest signed a deal to buy the stake, GE
said in a statement, without disclosing the deal value.
GE, which is exiting its investment after 12 years, had 69
million shares in Hyundai Card.
In a regulatory filing, Hyundai Commercial, an
auto-financing firm, said on Wednesday it will buy 30.5 million
Hyundai Card shares from GE for 298 billion won ($258 million)
for "management purposes".
Hyundai Motor Co held 59.3 million shares in
Hyundai Card at end-September.
In 2015, GE agreed to sell a 23.3 percent stake in Hyundai
Capital, another auto-financing firm for 703 billion won. GE
completed the sales of a remaining 20 percent stake in October
last year.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)