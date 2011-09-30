REFILE-UPDATE 2-Hyundai CEO Yang quits; sales chiefs step up

(Edits)

* Co-CEO Yang resigns for personal reasons

* Foreign, domestic sales chiefs to split Yang's role

* Move seen at aimed at raising Hyundai's foreign sales-analysts

* Hyundai shares end flat ahead of the announcement

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Sept 30 Hyundai Motor Co-Chief Executive Officer Steve Yang has resigned for personal reasons and its domestic and foreign sales chiefs will split his role, in a move some analysts said was aimed at further raising its overseas sales and profile.

Under his reign, Hyundai became one of the biggest threats to global automakers in recent years, increasing sales and gaining market share even during the global financial crisis.

Yang took the top job at the world's fifth-biggest auto group along with affiliate Kia Motors in early 2009 and was one of three CEOs of Hyundai along with its chairman and founding family member Chung Mong-koo, and the head of Hyundai's production at its top plant.

Much of the credit for Hyundai's success has gone to Chairman Chung, an iron-fisted leader who has focused on raising standards and built a disciplined, military-like culture at the company.

The role of Yang, who turns 58 next month, has been mainly involved in day-to-day operations of Hyundai. He's been known as a marketing guru and notched up record sales in 2005 while serving as India's sales head, local media said.

"With overseas sales and production growing, Hyundai needs a control tower for its overseas business," said Ko Tae-bong, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

"With the macroeconomic uncertainty, it is also difficult for a single person to oversee both domestic and overseas business."

Under the new structure, Kim Choong-ho and Kim Seung-tack have been promoted to head Hyundai's domestic business and overseas business, respectively, both of which was previously headed by Yang, a Hyundai spokesman said. Hyundai's board will pick a new CEO later, the spokesman said.

Yang stepped down due to health issues and will take up an advisory role, the spokesman said.

Hyundai's models such as the Elantra and Sonata, whose features and styling have won over cost-conscious buyers, have taken market share from the likes of Toyota's Camry and Honda Motor's Civic in the key U.S. market, while growth in emerging markets has also been strong.

Shares in Hyundai have gained around 21 percent this year, easily outperforming the broader index and most of its global rivals. (Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Anshuman Daga)