版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 04:48 BJT

Foot off the gas? Investors fret over Hyundai's long-term growth

* Q3 net profit seen up 11 pct to $1.93 bln
    * Analysts have cut Q3 forecasts since prolonged strikes
    * Hyundai Sept sales gains in China, Europe, U.S.
    * Growth in global shipments seen stalling at 7.6 pct next
year

    By Hyunjoo Jin
    SEOUL, Oct 25 Hyundai Motor Co drove
up sales in France by 40 percent last month and had a record
September in the United States, but it has since had nearly $7
billion wiped off its market value as investors query the South
Korean automaker's go-slow on expanding capacity.
    Hyundai, which with affiliate Kia Motors is the
world's fifth-biggest carmaker, has not announced plans for a
new plant for at least two years, part of a strategy to focus on
brand and quality over aggressively chasing market share - but
this has left it short of cars to sell into a recovering U.S.
market, where Japanese rivals have muscled back in, as well as
in emerging markets such as India. 
    In a summary note this week, Standard & Poor's forecast
Hyundai and Kia would lose global market share by 2014.
 
    The group is likely to say later on Thursday that
July-September net profit rose 11 percent to 2.13 trillion won
($1.93 billion), with growth hobbled by the firm's
costliest-ever labour strikes in July-August in its home market
- where it makes nearly half of the vehicles it sells globally.
    Lost production from those strikes will have overshadowed
sales gains in markets from Europe and the United States to
China - where Japanese brands suffered in the fallout from a
diplomatic row over disputed islands in the East China Sea.
    Analysts have trimmed their earnings forecasts for Hyundai
in recent weeks to reflect the impact of the strikes - half of
the 28 estimates for net profit are new or have been revised
since Oct. 5, pushing down estimates by an average 7.4 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
    
    
    
    LONG DRIVE
    While earnings should pick up speed again in the current
quarter as buyers like the value-for-money a Hyundai car offers
in a weak global economy, the company's reluctance to expand
capacity significantly has investors worried about its ability
to sustain strong profit growth over the long-term.
    Hyundai's global sales are expected to rise by around 7.5
percent this year and next year - good, but not as good as the
double-digit growth in 2009 to 2011 - according to analysts'
estimates compiled by Reuters. Net profit growth is seen slowing
to 8 percent next year, from an estimated 14 percent this year
and 35 percent last year.
    Those concerns have seen Hyundai's shares slump more than 13
percent this month, hitting 7-month lows on Wednesday. Over the
same period, shares in Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor
Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp have risen around
7 percent, 4 percent and 2 percent respectively.
    "The reason for Hyundai's share price fall is very simple;
growth deceleration," said Ahn Young-hoe, a fund manger at KTB
Asset Management, adding that South Korea's won currency 
has also been stronger against the dollar, eating into overseas
profits when they are repatriated.
    The industrial action - which cost Hyundai more than 82,000
cars worth $1.5 billion - hit the South Korean market hardest,
but Hyundai managed to keep total July-September shipments flat
as stocks of cars made overseas kept sales ticking over.
    
    BROAD GAINS
    In China, the world's biggest auto market, Hyundai increased
its September sales by 15 percent after opening a third plant
there in June and as Japanese rivals were hit by a popular
backlash in the islands dispute. 
    In the United States, Hyundai increased its sales, led by
the compact Elantra and revamped Santa Fe crossover, but likely
by less than it would have if supplies had not been so tight.
Japanese rivals enjoyed bigger gains in a market that is finally
recovering from the global financial crisis. Hyundai last month
began production at a plant in Brazil.
    Hyundai also pushed up sales in Europe in September - when
the overall market saw its sharpest slide in 12 months - taking
market share from Peugeot, Fiat and Renault
. But the Korean group is not immune from the chill
winds of the region's debt crisis, and has cut its Europe sales
targets for this year and next. 
    In Europe, leading carmaker Volkswagen said on
Wednesday its third-quarter underlying profit tumbled by a fifth
amid a deepening slump in European car markets. 
and Peugeot edged close to a near-$15 billion refinancing deal
for its car loans division, as quarterly sales slid 3.9 percent
and it again cut its full-year European outlook. 
    In a further sign of the strains in the region, U.S.
automaker Ford Motor Co <F.N is to close a factory in Belgium by
the end of 2014 and shift production to Spain. 
    Hyundai is the first of Asia's global automakers to report
latest quarterly earnings. Honda comes out on Monday, with
Toyota and Nissan due on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, respectively.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐