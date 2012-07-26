UPDATE 3-Hyundai Q2 net up 10 pct as European sales surge

* Posts 13th straight quarter of rising profits
* Net profit at 2.55 trln won, up 10 pct on year
* Shows strong European sales, helped by new models
* Ford, Peugeot, VW, Nissan all struggle in Europe
* Hyundai upbeat on its global sales outlook
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, July 26 South Korean automaker Hyundai
Motor reported its 13th straight quarter of rising
profits on Thursday, boosted by record global sales, including
double-digit gains in Europe, even as its home market and China
proved sluggish.
European sales roared ahead off the back of new product
launches, including the i40 sedan and ix35 SUV, as other mass
market automakers floundered.
Ford Motor, Peugeot and Germany's Volkswagen
AG posted soft earnings Tuesday and Wednesday as the
slump in Europe weighed.
Hyundai Motor, the world's fifth-biggest carmaker along with
affiliate Kia Motors, said April-to-June quarterly
sales topping 1.11 million vehicles were a record high and it
expected to slightly exceed its global sales target this year.
However, it reduced its expectations for overall global car
sales by all manufacturers this year, citing
weaker-than-expected demand in Europe and China.
Net profits rose to 2.55 trillion Korean won ($2.22 billion)
f or April to June, broadly in line with an average forecast
among 14 analysts of 2.52 trillion won. It marked a rise of 10
percent over a year earlier.
Hyundai shares picked up after the results to rise as much
as 2.5 percent on the day, before closing up 1.6 percent,
outpacing a 0.7 percent rise in the wider market.
Painting a different picture , Japanese rival Nissan Motor
Corp posted a steeper-than-expected 19.7 percent drop
in quarterly operating profit and a 15 percent fall in net
profit on Thursday as a strong yen and costly sales incentives
outweighed the impact of solid global vehicle sales.
Japan's biggest automaker after Toyota Motor vowed
though to meet its full-year operating profit target of 700
billion yen, pinning its hopes on revamps of existing models,
such as the Altima sedan, to boost earnings.
"It is true that progress is poor," Joji Tagawa, Nissan's
corporate vice president, said of the company's performance in
the April-to-June period -- Nissan's first quarter.
While Hyundai produced strong European sales in the June
quarter, Nissan said its sales in the region fell 1.7 percent
over the same period and that it may struggle to increase sales
there at all in the fiscal year to March 2013.
Reflecting the debt-induced slump in a region that has left
several economies in recession, new passenger car registrations
in the European Union fell 6 percent in the June quarter from a
year earlier, industry body ACEA said.
EUROPE RISKS
Since the second quarter of 2009, Hyundai Motor net profits
have risen each quarter compared with the year earlier, as the
company led by founding family member Chung Mong-koo,
outperformed global peers with stylish, yet affordable cars,
helped by a weaker won against the dollar.
A free trade deal with Europe, which took effect a year ago,
also increased the competitiveness of Korean-made vehicles
exported to Europe.
But the deal sparked some backlash from European carmakers
that suffer from overcapacity and weak demand stemming from
Europe's debt crisis. The French government has said it would
formally ask Brussels to monitor South Korean car imports with a
view to taking trade action.
However, Chief Financial Officer Lee Won-hee said on a
conference call it was premature to expect any trade action in
France, where Hyundai's market share is less than 4 percent.
"Capable dealers in Europe are asking Hyundai that they want
to sell Hyundai cars," Lee said.
Still, some analysts suggested Hyundai needed to be wary.
"I am cautious about Hyundai-bashing in Europe, and possible
anti-Korean sentiment there at a time when consumers are facing
loss of auto jobs," said Park Sang-won, an analyst at Eugene
Investment & Securities.
In contrast, the free trade deal is hurting Hyundai in its
home market as premium brands such as BMW lower prices
and boost sales. The Korean company's sales in its home market
fell 5 percent in the first half of 2012.
South Korea, Hyundai's second-biggest market after China
last year, is a lucrative revenue source that has supported the
firm's growth overseas, analysts said.
Despite record global sales, Hyundai's 10 percent profit
rise was the smallest quarterly increase in more than three
years.
The slowdown underlines the challenges facing the stellar
performer - meeting lofty investor expectations after years of
dizzying growth.
"Hyundai is selling cars all over the world, so it can't
avoid a global demand slowdown. Hyundai's models are also
ageing, while competitors are launching new models," Kim
Young-min, a fund manger at IBK Asset Management, said before
the results were announced.
Hyundai shares have fallen about 18 percent since May highs
on concerns about the global downturn and labour tensions.
Workers staged their first strike in four years on July 13
over an annual wage deal and the latest round of talks on
Thursday with the management failed to reach a deal, suggesting
protracted negotiations.
CHINA STUTTERS
Other Hyundai rivals, such as General Motors and
Volkswagen, have seen sales fall in Europe as the
region staggers through its debt crisis, leaving them more
reliant on China for growth. That contrasts with Hyundai.
It has lagged rivals in growing its China market in the last
couple of years. Hyundai said this week preliminary figures
showed its China sales rose 2 percent in April to June from a
year earlier, a relatively weak performance.
In Europe, they jumped 18 percent, more than double its
global sales growth pace of 7 percent.
Hyundai had posted the biggest gains in China market share
among top automakers for the past decade. China is now Hyundai's
biggest market, accounting for nearly 20 percent of its global
sales in 2011.
China's new car market grew just 2.9 percent in the first
half of 2012 after posting anaemic growth of 2.5 percent in
2011, setting the country up for its slowest back-to-back years
of growth since the market took off in the late 1990s.
Many analysts expect the Chinese auto market to pick up in
the latter half of this year, but much will depend on the impact
of the euro area debt crisis on the global economy.
Hyundai starts production this quarter at a new plant -- its
third in China.